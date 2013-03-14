U.S. Secretary of Treasury Jack Lew in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will visit Beijing on March 19 and 20 to meet with China's new leadership, in his first international trip after being confirmed by the Senate at the end of last month.

During his confirmation hearing, lawmakers pressed Lew to do more to fight a weak Chinese yuan, saying it is hurting American manufacturers.

Lew plans to "discuss efforts to level the playing field and create new opportunities for U.S. workers and businesses," during his visit to China, according to a statement.

He will also meet with U.S. business leaders in the country.

