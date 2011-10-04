WASHINGTON The Obama administration has begun discussions with the Senate about whether a bill aimed at forcing China to let its currency rise is "the right approach" to the long-running currency issue, a top U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Acting U.S. Commerce Secretary Rebecca Blank told CNBC that the best solution to what American officials view as an undervalued Chinese currency remains "an open question," despite signs of bipartisan support for legislation that has raised angry warnings of a potential trade war from Beijing.

"The administration is talking with people in the Senate about whether this bill is the right approach or whether there are other approaches to take," she said. "Those conversations are under way."

