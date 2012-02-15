Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
MILWAUKEE President Barack Obama took aim again at China's trade practices during a campaign-style visit to the Midwestern heartland on Wednesday, saying he will not stand by while America's foreign competitors "don't play by the rules."
Obama spoke to workers at a Wisconsin factory a day after telling Chinese leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping in Oval Office talks that Beijing must play fair in international trade -- a message White House aides believe resonates with voters in an election year.
"I directed my administration to create a Trade Enforcement Unit with one job: investigating unfair trade practices in countries like China," Obama said in prepared remarks for his speech as the Chinese vice president continued his Washington visit. "If the playing field is level, I promise you - America will always win."
(Reporting by Laura MacInnis, writing by Matt Spetalnick)
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.