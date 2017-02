President Barack Obama shakes hands with China's Vice President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Tuesday pressed China's leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping on the importance of balanced trade flows between the two nations, as he met with the Chinese vice president in the Oval Office.

Obama said he would again raise with Xi the issue of human rights, a politically delicate topic for his Chinese guest, while emphasizing that he welcomed China's peaceful rise as a world power.

