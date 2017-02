WASHINGTON Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Monday said he expected the Senate to quickly approve a bill to crack down on China's currency practices, which he said have contributed to more than a million lost jobs.

"My colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans agree, that China's deliberate actions to devalue its currency give its goods an unfair competitive advantage in the marketplace.

"Their goods do not deserve that. That's not fair. It hurts our economy. It costs American jobs," Reid said.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)