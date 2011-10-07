Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid speaks to the media after the Senate passed a bill allowing a rise in the debt ceiling on Capitol Hill in Washington August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON The Senate on Thursday delayed a vote on a bill to get tough with China over its currency practices until next week because of a dispute between Republicans and Democrats over the handling of amendments.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat, proposed delaying the vote on the legislation to Tuesday night, instead of moving to a final vote on Thursday.

The motion was approved after an extended discussion in which both sides expressed frustration with Senate procedures.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Eric Walsh)