WASHINGTON The United States is not yet actively negotiating a solar trade deal with European Union and China, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday.

"Our goal is to support a healthy global solar industry in conditions that foster the adoption of renewable energy and continued innovation and a level playing field for all," USTR spokeswoman Carol Guthrie said in an emailed statement.

"Toward those ends, we will continue to work with industry and our trading partners to explore ways to resolve concerns. Active negotiations have not yet begun," she said.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Doina Chiacu)