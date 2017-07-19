U.S., Chinese delegations cancel news conferences on economic talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese delegations participating in an annual economic dialogue on Wednesday have both canceled news conferences scheduled for late afternoon following the conclusion of the talks, a U.S. Treasury spokesman said.

The spokesman said there was no information on the cause of the cancellations. The Chinese embassy in Washington confirmed the cancellation of the Chinese press conference, also without explanation.

Senior Trump administration officials, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, were demanding a "more fair" trading relationship with China