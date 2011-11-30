WASHINGTON The United States on Wednesday criticized China, which is nearing the 10th anniversary of its entry into the World Trade Organization, for drifting away from market reforms and toward more state control of its economy.

"China seems to be embracing state capitalism more strongly each year, rather than continuing to move toward the economic reform goals that originally drove its pursuit of WTO membership," U.S. Ambassador to the WTO Michael Punke said in remarks delivered in Geneva. A copy of his remarks was made available in Washington.

"This is a troubling development, and the United States urges the Chinese government to reconsider the path it is on," Punke said.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer. Editing by Sandra Maler)