WASHINGTON A top U.S. trade official on Tuesday said the United States was not satisfied with how China was meeting its obligations in the World Trade Organization and has been stepping up its enforcement activity.

"We are intensifying our efforts and we are not going to let go," Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for China Claire Reade told the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

However, Reade said she was unable to say how the administration would respond if it received a formal petition from the private sector or members of Congress asking it to investigate China's currency practices as an unfair trade practice.

Reade noted the U.S. Treasury Department has the lead on currency issues.

The administration of former President George W. Bush turned down several requests to investigate China's currency practices, but President Barack Obama's administration has never received such a petition.

