a day ago
China's Wang says confrontation with U.S. will not resolve differences
#Business News
July 19, 2017 / 1:33 PM / a day ago

China's Wang says confrontation with U.S. will not resolve differences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and China's Vice Premier Wang Yang gesture before the U.S. - China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue to discuss bilateral economic and trade issues in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2017.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's top economic official said on Wednesday at the start of economic talks with the Trump administration it was important that Beijing and Washington work together to resolve their differences and cautioned that confrontation would only be damaging to both sides.

Slideshow (4 Images)

"Dialogue cannot immediately address all differences, but confrontation will immediately damage the interests of both," Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang said as the China-US Comprehensive Economic Dialogue got underway.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said working together to maximize the benefits of both sides was only possible if "there is a more fair and balanced" economic relationship.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

