WASHINGTON The United States will press China during a state visit by President Xi Jinping to avoid "quick fixes" for its economy, such as devaluing its currency to boost exports, White House chief economist Jason Furman said on Tuesday.

Furman said China's recent loosening of controls on the yuan currency caused turmoil in global financial markets and that U.S. officials would also raise the issue of China's volatile stock market.

The overarching message from the Americans is that China needs to make profound changes in its economic model so that growth is powered by consumer spending rather than by investment and exports, he said.

"You need to not be doing quick fixes in terms of using your exchange rate or exports," Furman said in an interview with Reuters.

