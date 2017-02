WASHINGTON Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hailed deepening economic cooperation with the United States, saying the two sides should strive for a greater balance in trade and investment and resolve issues through dialogue, "not protectionism."

Xi, in remarks at a State Department lunch held to mark his U.S. visit, also said Beijing stood ready to hold a "candid and constructive" dialogue with Washington on the issue of human rights as long as it was conducted on the basis of mutual respect.

(Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Sandra Maler)