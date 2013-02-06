New Jersey Governor Chris Christie claps while giving his State of the State address in the assembly chamber in Trenton, New Jersey, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is one of the most closely watched figures in U.S. politics but he is also the frequent target of fat jokes. Now, Christie is making it clear he can play along.

Appearing on Monday on "The Late Show with David Letterman," Christie recited one-liners the late-night comedian has performed at his expense. They included: "A billion dollars will be spent on potato chips for Super Bowl Sunday, and that's just at Governor Christie's house."

As Letterman began addressing the fact that Christie's rotund figure has filled a lot of airtime on his show, Christie produced a donut and began eating.

"I didn't know this was going to be this long," he said.

Christie, a blunt-spoken Republican who is seen as a strong contender if he decides to run for president in 2016, has spoken out repeatedly about his struggle to lose weight and has poked fun at himself on another comedy show, "Saturday Night Live."

"I only care if you're funny," Christie told Letterman. "If it's funny, I laugh - even if it's about me ... But I never felt it was anything that bugged me all that much, no."

Christie, 50, told reporters on Tuesday he is healthy and in strong shape to govern.

(Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)