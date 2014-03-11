WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has "great confidence" in CIA chief John Brennan, the White House said on Tuesday, even as a senior Democratic senator accused the agency of spying on Congress and possibly breaking the law.

"The president has great confidence in John Brennan and confidence in our intelligence community and in our professionals at the CIA," White House spokesman Jay Carney told a news briefing.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, who heads the Senate Intelligence Committee, made the allegations about the CIA as she delivered a scathing critique of the agency's handling of her panel's investigation into a Bush-era interrogation and detention program.

"We take everything she (Feinstein) says very seriously and we take this seriously. But I'm not going to comment on matters that are under investigation or review by the appropriate authorities," Carney added.

"In general, there have been communications between the White House, the committee chairman and the director (Brennan)," Carney said.

