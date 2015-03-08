Civil rights leaders meeting with President John F. Kennedy in the Oval Office of the White House following the civil rights march on Washington D.C., August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Library of Congress

Barbara Carter of Tuscaloosa holds a sign as she waits to join a commemorative march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in this file photo taken January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Lazette Bowens (L) and her daughter Zoe take a selfie at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

People take pictures along the Edmund Pettus Bridge commemorating the 50th anniversary march in Selma, Alabama March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Participants marching in a civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in this 1965 photograph courtesy of the Library of Congress. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

(L-R) U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk up the ramp with Michelle Obama's mother Marian Robinson and their daughters Sasha and Malia as they board Air Force One for departure from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland for a day trip to Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

The sun sets along the Edmund Pettus Bridge, in Selma, Alabama March 6, 2015. U.S. President Barack Obama will deliver remarks on the bridge on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(L-R) U.S. President Barack Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha are saluted as they board Air Force One for travel to Alabama from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama board Air Force One for travel to Alabama from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama (3rd L) participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Also pictured are first lady Michelle Obama (L), U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L), former first lady Laura Bush (2nd R) and former president George W. Bush (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd R) acknowledges the crowd after remarks at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) hold hands with former President George W Bush (R) and former first lady Laura Bush (L) and U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) during commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' historical civil rights march at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SELMA, Ala. With a nod to ongoing U.S. racial tension and threats to voting rights, President Barack Obama declared the work of the Civil Rights Movement advanced but unfinished on Saturday during a visit to the Alabama bridge that spawned a landmark voting law.

Obama, the first black U.S. president, said discrimination by law enforcement officers in Ferguson, Missouri, showed a lot of work needed to be done on race in America, but he warned it was wrong to suggest that progress had not been made.

"Fifty years from Bloody Sunday, our march is not yet finished, but we're getting closer," Obama said, standing near the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where police and state troopers beat and fired tear gas at peaceful marchers who were advocating against racial discrimination at the voting booth.

The event became known as "Bloody Sunday" and prompted a follow-up march led by civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. that spurred the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

"The Americans who crossed this bridge, they were not physically imposing, but they gave courage to millions. They held no elected office, but they led a nation," Obama said.

"What they did here will reverberate through the ages ... because they proved that nonviolent change is possible."

After his remarks, Obama and his wife Michelle, daughters Malia and Sasha, and mother-in-law Marian Robinson joined some of the original marchers along with former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, to walk across the bridge.

The marchers sang songs including "We Shall Overcome" as a crowd of some 40,000 people looked on.

The anniversary comes at a time of renewed focus on racial disparities in the United States, including discrimination from police against black citizens nationwide.

Obama condemned the city of Ferguson on Friday for "oppressive and abusive" actions against black residents that were revealed in a U.S. Justice Department report accusing police and court officials of racial bias.

On Saturday, he criticized efforts to limit voting rights that have sparked a clash between Republicans and Democrats across the country.

"Right now, in 2015, fifty years after Selma, there are laws across this country designed to make it harder for people to vote. As we speak, more of such laws are being proposed," he said. "Meanwhile, the Voting Rights Act, the culmination of so much blood, so much sweat and tears, the product of so much sacrifice in the face of wanton violence ... stands weakened."

Rev. Raphael Warnock, the 45-year-old pastor of the Atlanta church led by King at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, lamented that the measure was now in limbo.

"I'm glad to see a parade of politicians here, but two years later we still are waiting on reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act," he said. "You can't celebrate lessons of history from one period while standing on the wrong side of history today."

Others reflected on how much had changed since the violence of a bygone era.

"Fifty years ago if we were standing here we would be surprised if a police officer did not beat us," said Dick Gregory, 83, who was on the bridge 50 years before.

(Additional reporting by Sherrel Stewart; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)