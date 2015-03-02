LOS ANGELES A teacher was found hanged to death in a Southern California high school classroom when students arrived on Monday, police and fire officials said, in what was being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Jillian Jacobson, a 31-year-old photography teacher, was found by students in a classroom at El Dorado High School in Placentia, about 35 miles (56 km) southeast of Los Angeles, said Lieutenant Eric Point of the Placentia Police Department.

"It's still under investigation by our detectives, however everything points toward suicide," Point said. He said that Jacobson, who was married, did not leave a suicide note in the classroom.

Jacobson was found hanging in the classroom when students who arrived for Monday morning classes found the door locked and asked a teacher to let them in, according to police and fire officials.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics were unable to revive her, said Captain Steve Concialdi of Orange County Fire Authority.

Students were released early from school on Monday and some took to Twitter to express their anguish over Jacobson's death.

"4th period photo will never be the same. Rest in Paradise Mrs. Jillian Jacobson. You will not be forgotten," 17-year-old Matthew Wilson wrote on Twitter.

