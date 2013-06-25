WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that allowing the controversial Keystone pipeline to be built depends on whether it increases net carbon pollution.

"Our national interest will be served only if this project does not significantly exacerbate the problem of carbon pollution," he said in a speech on energy policy at Georgetown University. "The net effects of the pipeline's impact on our climate will be absolutely critical to determining whether this project is allowed to go forward."

The Keystone XL pipeline would carry oil from Canada to refineries in Texas.

