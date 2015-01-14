WASHINGTON U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue said on Wednesday the business lobby does not believe the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions through the Clean Air Act is appropriate or workable.

"While we strongly support technological solutions to address greenhouse gas emissions, we do not believe that the regulation of these emissions thru the Clean Air Act is appropriate or ... workable," Donohue said in a speech.

On Wednesday, the Obama administration unveiled new rules that aim to slash methane emissions from oil and gas production in a move aimed at solidifying the president's credentials on climate change.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey)