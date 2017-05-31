BRUSSELS A withdrawal by the United States from the Paris climate deal would be disappointing but the European Union stood ready to take global leadership on this issue, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Trump is expected to make an announcement on whether he will stay in the agreement this week, with media reports on Wednesday suggesting he had made up his mind to withdraw.

"If they decide to pull out it would be disappointing but I really do not think this would change the course of mankind," said European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.

"There is a much stronger expectation from our partners across the world from Africa, Asia and China that Europe should assume leadership in this effort and we are ready to do that," Sefcovic added.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)