French President Emmanuel Macron stands aboard the rescue tow vessel, Abeille Bourdon, during a visit off the Atlantic Ocean waters of Lorient, France, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahehane Mahe

PARIS President Emmanuel Macron told U.S. President Donald Trump that the Paris climate deal could not be renegotiated and that while France would continue to work with Washington, it would no longer discuss climate issues with the United States, a French source said.

"The president spoke with President Trump in a five-minute phone call. The exchange was direct," a source close to Macron said.

"The president said that they could continue to talk, but indicated that nothing was renegotiable with regard to the Paris accords. The United States and France will continue to work together, but not on the subject of climate," the source added.

