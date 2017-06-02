Tropical Storm Cindy moving toward the Gulf Coast: NHC
Tropical Storm Cindy was moving north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
BERLIN German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said on Friday she expected other countries would press ahead with the Paris global climate deal after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would pull the United States out of the landmark pact.
"Regrettable though the American decision is, I'm optimistic that overall we'll manage to push ahead with it and fulfill it," Hendricks said of the climate pact.
"The rest of the world is closing its ranks even more tightly so I'm very optimistic," she added.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber)
Tropical Storm Cindy was moving north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
U.S. Democratic lawmakers asked Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt on Wednesday to disclose procedures to prevent billionaire Carl Icahn from influencing U.S. biofuels policy for personal gain.
ESTORIL, Portugal Decommissioning nuclear plants in Europe and North America from 2020 threatens global plans to cut carbon emissions unless governments build new nuclear plants or expand the use of renewables, a top International Energy Agency official said.