BERLIN The German government is not considering sanctions against the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump sparked outrage around the world by deciding to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, a spokesman said.

Asked what the German government thought about the idea of economic sanctions, spokesman Steffen Seibert said: "I think we can say that's not part of the German government's policy."

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)