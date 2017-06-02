Tropical Storm Cindy moving toward the Gulf Coast: NHC
Tropical Storm Cindy was moving north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
BERLIN The German government is not considering sanctions against the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump sparked outrage around the world by deciding to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, a spokesman said.
Asked what the German government thought about the idea of economic sanctions, spokesman Steffen Seibert said: "I think we can say that's not part of the German government's policy."
U.S. Democratic lawmakers asked Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt on Wednesday to disclose procedures to prevent billionaire Carl Icahn from influencing U.S. biofuels policy for personal gain.
ESTORIL, Portugal Decommissioning nuclear plants in Europe and North America from 2020 threatens global plans to cut carbon emissions unless governments build new nuclear plants or expand the use of renewables, a top International Energy Agency official said.