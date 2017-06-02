Tropical Storm Cindy moving toward the Gulf Coast: NHC
Tropical Storm Cindy was moving north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India remains committed to the 2015 Paris climate change agreement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Christian Lowe; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)
Tropical Storm Cindy was moving north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
U.S. Democratic lawmakers asked Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt on Wednesday to disclose procedures to prevent billionaire Carl Icahn from influencing U.S. biofuels policy for personal gain.
ESTORIL, Portugal Decommissioning nuclear plants in Europe and North America from 2020 threatens global plans to cut carbon emissions unless governments build new nuclear plants or expand the use of renewables, a top International Energy Agency official said.