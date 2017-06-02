PARIS The head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development held out hope on Friday the United States might row back on President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, saying the pact was good for growth.

OECD secretary general Angel Gurria said research by the Paris-based policy forum had found that strong climate action combined with fiscal and other reforms would boost growth.

"The OECD urges countries, companies, cities, states, and citizens to step up their efforts in combating climate change, in defending the future generations that it threatens, through ambitious outcomes under the Paris Agreement," Gurria said in a statement. "We also hope that the U.S. government might find it possible to reconsider its decision at a future moment."

