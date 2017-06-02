Tropical Storm Cindy moving toward the Gulf Coast: NHC
Tropical Storm Cindy was moving north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he wouldn't judge U.S. President Donald Trump for quitting a landmark climate pact, but said he thought Washington could have stayed in the agreement.
Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Putin said the 2015 Paris accord was a good document, but that Russia had not yet ratified it because it was waiting for certain technical details to be settled.
(Reporting by Christian Lowe, Andrey Ostroukh and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
U.S. Democratic lawmakers asked Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt on Wednesday to disclose procedures to prevent billionaire Carl Icahn from influencing U.S. biofuels policy for personal gain.
ESTORIL, Portugal Decommissioning nuclear plants in Europe and North America from 2020 threatens global plans to cut carbon emissions unless governments build new nuclear plants or expand the use of renewables, a top International Energy Agency official said.