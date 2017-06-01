UNITED NATIONS The United States' decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement was a "major disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "remains confident that cities, states and businesses within the United States - along with other countries - will continue to demonstrate vision and leadership by working for the low-carbon, resilient economic growth that will create quality jobs and markets for 21st century prosperity," Dujarric said.

He said it was crucial that the United States remains a leader on environmental issues and that Guterres looked forward to engaging with the U.S. government "to build the sustainable future on which our grandchildren depend."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Andrew Hay)