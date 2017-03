CEDAR FALLS, Iowa U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday said she wanted the State Department to release her emails from her time as secretary of state as soon as possible.

"Anything that they might do to expedite that process I heartily support," Clinton, a Democrat, told reporters on the sidelines of a campaign event. "I want them out as soon as they can get out."

(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Emily Stephenson)