WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department will comply with a federal judge's order on releasing Hillary Clinton's emails from her time as secretary of state, a department spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We take our legal obligations seriously. We'll comply with the order," said State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke.

Asked if there would be appeals of the ruling, Rathke said, "I don't have any plans of that sort to announce."

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Emily Stephenson)