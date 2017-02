U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) looks on as Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (2nd L) shakes hands with China's Premier Wen Jiabao during a meeting at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (2nd L) talk to China's Premier Wen Jiabao (2nd R) and Vice Premier Wang Qishan during a meeting at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS)

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) speaks with China's President Hu Jintao speaks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 4, 2012. Clinton told Hu on Friday that relations between their two countries were the strongest they had ever been, even as the two countries are engaged in a spat over China's treatment of a blind dissident. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS)

BEIJING Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday during a visit to China that the concept of human rights did not reflect Western values but universal rights, as the two countries engage in a spat over the fate of a blind Chinese dissident.

"All governments have the responsibility of addressing their citizens' aspirations for dignity and rule of law. These are not Western values - they are universal rights that apply to all people in all places," she said in prepared remarks to be delivered in Beijing.

