WASHINGTON Potential Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton did not suffer brain damage from a 2012 blood clot, her husband said on Wednesday.

The New York Post reported on Monday that top Republican strategist Karl Rove suggested last week at a conference that Hillary Clinton suffered a brain injury.

Former President Bill Clinton said this was not the case.

"There is nothing to it," the former president told a conference in Washington.

Hillary Clinton suffered a blood clot in her head in December 2012 after a fall at her home and received several days of treatment at a New York hospital. The incident raised health concerns for Clinton, who was a widely traveled secretary of state for President Barack Obama.

Clinton, 66, is seriously considering entering the race to succeed Obama and would likely be a top contender if she decides to do so.

Her husband, who was president from 1993 to 2001, said she was in vigorous health and exercised regularly.

"She is strong. She is doing great," he said.

Rove is the architect of George W. Bush's two presidential election victories. In a Fox News interview, he said Hillary Clinton had gone through "a serious health episode" and will have to deal with questions about her health and age if she runs.

