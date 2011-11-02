Hillary Clinton on stage with her mother Dorothy Rodham, during a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, December 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Howell Rodham, died on Tuesday at the age of 92, the Clinton family said in a statement.

"Her story was a quintessentially American one, largely because she wrote it herself," the statement said, calling Rodham "a woman who told a great joke and always got the joke; an extraordinary friend and, most of all, a loving wife, mother and grandmother."

Rodham, who lived with Clinton in Washington, died surrounded by her family, who will hold a private memorial service, the statement said.

Clinton canceled a planned overseas trip on Monday due to her mother's illness. She had been scheduled to attend a conference on cyber-security in London on Tuesday and a regional conference on Afghan security in Istanbul on Wednesday.

