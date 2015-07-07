WASHINGTON Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that San Francisco officials made a mistake by releasing a convicted felon who had been deported from the United States five times and who was charged this week with murder.

Francisco Sanchez, 45, was charged in the shooting last week of a woman in a tourist area. San Francisco, a "sanctuary city" that limits assistance to immigration authorities aiming to deport people, freed Sanchez earlier in the year despite federal officials' request they be notified before he was released.

"The city made a mistake not to deport someone that the federal government strongly felt should be deported," Clinton said during an interview on CNN.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Peter Cooney)