WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters ) Secretary of State Hillary Clinton canceled a trip to Britain and Turkey on Monday because of her mother's ill health, a State Department official said.

"Due to illness with her mother, Secretary Clinton has canceled her scheduled travel tonight to London and Istanbul and will instead remain in Washington," a senior State Department official said.

Clinton was scheduled to attend a conference on cyber-security in London on Tuesday and a regional conference on Afghan security in Istanbul on Wednesday.

