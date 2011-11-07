HARRISBURG, Pa Penn State Athletic Director Tim Curley and his top financial official Gary Schultz were formally arraigned in court on Monday for allegedly covering up a sex abuse scandal involving a former football coach.

The two men were charged with perjury in testimony to a grand jury, and with failing to report the abuse to police after they were informed by head coach Joe Paterno.

Former football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is accused of sexually abusing eight boys over a period of more than a decade. The abuse was not reported to police even though it was known for years, authorities said.

Harrisburg District Judge William Wenner set bail for the two men at $75,000 each and set a tentative court hearing date of November 17.

"The charges at face value are disturbing to say the least," Wenner said during the brief hearing.

Curley and Schultz, wearing dark blue suits, were not handcuffed and made no comment during the proceedings.

