Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
Dec 2, HOUSTON - U.S. coal consumption fell 1 percent last week and was down 15 percent from the same week a year ago, according to power industry data monitor Genscape. Coal use swings up and down seasonally, and varies from week to week and region to region, depending on electricity demand to run air-conditioners or power heaters. Economic activity also is a factor. Coal plants produce slightly less than 50 percent of U.S. electricity. Power generation accounts for more than 90 percent of U.S. coal consumption. Genscape's regional indexes are calculated separately from the national index and do not always add up to the separately calculated U.S. total. Following is a table on coal consumption, in million tons. THROUGH Dec 1 48th WEEK of YEAR PCT PCT REGION THIS WEEK LAST WEEK YR-AGO CHNG WK CHNG YR National 16.27 16.36 19.04 -1 -15 East 13.67 13.84 16.32 -1 -16 West 2.48 2.43 2.57 +2 -4
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.