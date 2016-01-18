After recovering from cold-stunning, or hypothermia, due to falling water temperatures, more than 130 sea turtles were released into the Gulf Stream off the North Carolina coast last week.

A cold snap had sent temperatures dropping below freezing in some part of North Carolina and cold-stunned green sea turtles were found floating or washed ashore.

They were taken to a rehabilitation facility and then some 15 to 20 miles offshore to warmer waters.