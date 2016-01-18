U.S. weather forecaster sees chance of El Niño later this year
NEW YORK A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday projected the possibility of closely-watched El Niño phenomenon developing in the Northern Hemisphere late summer or fall.
After recovering from cold-stunning, or hypothermia, due to falling water temperatures, more than 130 sea turtles were released into the Gulf Stream off the North Carolina coast last week.
A cold snap had sent temperatures dropping below freezing in some part of North Carolina and cold-stunned green sea turtles were found floating or washed ashore.
They were taken to a rehabilitation facility and then some 15 to 20 miles offshore to warmer waters.
NEW YORK A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday projected the possibility of closely-watched El Niño phenomenon developing in the Northern Hemisphere late summer or fall.
Wildlife conservation groups sued the U.S. government on Wednesday seeking to halt a plan to trap and kill as many as 120 mountain lions and black bears in Colorado in a bid to stem declines in populations of mule deer favored by hunters.