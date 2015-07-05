Deteriorated nails likely caused the collapse of a deck at a coastal North Carolina vacation home that injured 24 people gathered for a family photo, officials said on Sunday.

The support structures for the wooden deck at the house overlooking the ocean in Emerald Isle, about 60 miles (96 km) from Wilmington, remained intact after the Saturday evening collapse, town manager Frank Rush Jr. said in a statement on Sunday.

According to a preliminary review by the building inspector, the deck likely would have met construction standards and that the nails had simply failed, Rush said, adding that a final report on the collapse is expected to be released in the next several days.

Two of the five people who remained hospitalized on Sunday were in critical condition, Rush said.

Authorities said a family had gathered on the deck to be photographed when it gave way.

There have been no documented complaints or deficiencies at the family-owned property, which was built in 1986, according to Rush. about that residence, he said.

Emerald Isle, a town of about 3,700 residents on the central North Carolina coast near the Croatan National Forest, is a popular vacation spot.

The incident followed a June 16 balcony collapse in Berkeley, California, that killed five visiting Irish college students and one American.

City inspectors found wooden support beams on the fourth-floor balcony were badly decayed, apparently from moisture.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)