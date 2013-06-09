A police officer stands guard while rescue workers and firefighters search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

PHILADELPHIA A crane operator who police said tested positive for marijuana use on the job was ordered held without bail on Sunday on charges stemming from a Philadelphia building collapse that killed six people.

Sean Benschop, 43, faces six counts of involuntary manslaughter and 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person, Philadelphia police said.

Benschop was assisting with a building demolition on Wednesday when a wall collapsed onto an adjacent building housing a Salvation Army thrift store filled with shoppers and staff.

The collapse on Market Street in Center City killed six people and injured 14 others.

Toxicology tests on blood samples taken from Benschop after the accident showed he had marijuana in his system, police said.

Tasha Jamerson, a spokeswoman for the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, said Benschop was ordered held without bail, and his next court appearance will be June 26.

Benschop's attorney, Daine Grey Jr., said on Saturday that his client was not at fault for the collapse. He said the collapse had been an accident and Benschop was not responsible.

(Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)