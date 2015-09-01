Six people were injured when a building collapsed on Tuesday at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island, officials said.

The six are construction workers who were working on an athletic facility when it collapsed. Their injuries were not life-threatening, the city's fire department said on Twitter.

"We are cooperating fully with authorities," said Elizabeth O'Neil, an associate vice president at the school, who noted that no Bryant students or staff were nearby at the time of the collapse.

Classes resume at the university next week.

