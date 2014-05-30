LOS ANGELES A Los Angeles college and nearby occupational center were being evacuated and locked down on Friday after reports that a missing and suicidal man could be armed and in the vicinity, police said.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman said officers were searching for the missing 22-year-old man near Pierce College, a community college located in Woodland Hills in the San Fernando Valley. The school issued an "emergency alert" on Twitter telling students not to come to campus.

The West Valley Occupational Center was also placed on lockdown, police spokeswoman Norma Eisenman said. The missing man was described as wearing all black clothing and carrying a backpack and a skateboard, she said.

The incident comes a week after 22-year-old Elliot Rodger shot and killed three students near the University of California, Santa Barbara, campus. Rodger had earlier stabbed three people to death in his apartment.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Leslie Adler)