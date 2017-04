Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos addresses the media at the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) meeting in Pomasqui, on the outskirts of Quito, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will host Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos at the White House next week, the White House said on Friday.

During the official working visit on Thursday, the two leaders will "mark 15 years of ... cooperation through Plan Colombia, the joint effort to create a safer, more prosperous future for the people of Colombia," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

