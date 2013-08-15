Denver Broncos' Von Miller trots into the inzone after intercepting a pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Josh Freeman during their NFL football game in Denver, Colorado December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

DENVER Denver Broncos all-pro linebacker Von Miller, who is appealing his suspension for violating the NFL's drug policy, was arrested on Sunday at a Colorado gun shop for failing to appear in court for traffic violations, police said on Wednesday.

Miller, 24, was arrested after the Colorado Bureau of Investigation notified police that he was in the store and had an outstanding warrant, according to documents released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Undersheriff David Walcher said Miller was taken into custody by deputies on Sunday, booked and released after paying a $1,000 bond. Walcher said he did not know what triggered the law enforcement notification.

Susan Medina, spokeswoman for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, said the agency cannot comment on specific cases, but under Colorado law anyone attempting to purchase a gun must undergo a background check, which could reveal any outstanding warrants.

The 6-foot 3-inches (1.91-metre), 250-pound (113-kg) Miller, who was the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, was cited in October in suburban Denver for driving without a license, careless driving and failure to provide proof of insurance.

He skipped his December court date, and a warrant was then issued.

The Broncos posted a brief statement on the team's website, saying they were aware of the arrest of the third-year pro out of Texas A&M University, who has twice been selected a Pro Bowl outside linebacker.

"It was reported to the league earlier this week and is being handled through the legal system," the statement said.

The news of his arrest came a day before Miller was scheduled to appear before NFL officials to appeal a four-game suspension the league handed down to him for violating its substance abuse policy.

Miller's arrest is the latest off-field embarrassment for the Broncos, who were eliminated in last season's play-offs by the eventual Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens.

Two of the team's front office executives were suspended without pay by the team in July after they were arrested in separate incidents on driving under the influence charges.

(Editing By Sharon Bernstein and Mohammad Zargham)