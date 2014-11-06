DENVER A younger brother of Chicago Bears wide receiver and ex-Denver Bronco Brandon Marshall has been arrested in Colorado after what one local television channel described as a crime spree, online jail records showed on Thursday.

Bijon Massie-Marshall, 23, is being held on $800,000 bond at the Arapahoe County Jail on the outskirts of Denver on one felony charge of aggravated robbery and one variable charge of being a fugitive from justice, the jail's website showed.

Denver's 9NEWS reported that Massie-Marshall is accused of committing a number of offences in Colorado, and it said he also has an open warrant for retail theft in Illinois.

Citing court records, the channel said Massie-Marshall is alleged to have stolen a car in Colorado's Douglas County while on probation in June 2013, and that county prosecutors filed charges for aggravated motor vehicle theft in May 2014. It said he was arrested in June and posted bond in August.

He is then accused of robbing an elderly Denver woman at her home in October with what appeared to be a handgun. 9NEWS said Massie-Marshall was arrested, bonded out, and that four days later he was wearing a GPS tracker when he allegedly robbed a store with what appeared to be a handgun. He was arrested again on Oct. 21.

Citing police in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, 9NEWS said Massie-Marshall also has an open warrant for an alleged retail theft at a North Face store there in January. He failed to appear in court on that case, the channel said.

Massie-Marshall is due to appear in court next in Arapahoe County on Nov. 26, jail records showed. It was not immediately clear if he had legal representation.

In 2010, the then-Broncos player Marshall testified in the trial of a Denver-area Crips street gang member convicted of the 2007 drive-by killing of his Broncos teammate, Darrent Williams.

Marshall told the trial he argued with the man and another gang member outside a nightclub after the gang members felt they had been disrespected by a group of professional athletes that included Williams and himself.

