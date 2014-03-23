A small plane carrying five people crashed into a reservoir in southwestern Colorado on Saturday afternoon, according to local authorities, who said none of the people aboard were thought to have survived.

Marti Whitmore, Ouray County attorney and public information officer, said in a statement the search for the wreckage of plane would resume early on Sunday.

"There are believed to be no survivors, but no victims have been recovered as of this evening," Whitmore said in the statement, released late on Saturday.

"No identities of those onboard have been released at this time, pending notification of next of kin."

She said the plane crashed into the Ridgway Reservoir, about 25 miles south of Montrose, Colorado. Whitmore said it went down in 60 to 90 feet of water about 90 feet from shore.

The plane, thought to be a single-engine Socata TBM700, was registered to a corporation in Alabama and en route to Montrose from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Whitmore said.

A state public use and camping area near the crash site were closed pending completion of the search and rescue efforts. (Reporting By Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Sophie Hares)