DENVER Police found a boy and a suspected kidnapper dead inside a house on Tuesday, following an hours-long overnight standoff in a small northern Colorado farming town, authorities said.

Officers were called to a home in Keenesburg, about 40 miles north of Denver, late on Monday to serve an arrest warrant on a suspected kidnapper, the Weld County Sheriff's Office said.

When SWAT teams arrived to make the arrest, they were able to rescue a woman and two men, who were inside the house, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Hostage negotiators made contact with the suspected kidnapper, who then barricaded himself inside the home with an unidentified "juvenile male," according to the statement.

Police said they were also in contact with the boy over the next several hours and "pleaded" with him to come out.

"The juvenile male refused to leave the residence and told negotiators that he was there of his own accord," the statement said.

At 1:30 a.m., when all communications with the boy and the man ended, police said they deployed a camera inside the home and saw two bodies on the floor.

Upon entering the house, police discovered that "both the suspect and the juvenile male were dead."

Investigators did not release the names of the dead, nor what relationship there may have been among all the parties involved.

The Weld County coroner is investigating the cause and manner of death, police said.

