Ann Marie Miller, 40, is seen in an undated picture released by the Allen County Sheriff's Office in Lima, Ohio. REUTERS/Allen County Sheriff's Office/Handout

DENVER A disbarred lawyer who removed her fingerprints to hide her identity will be extradited to Colorado to faces charges that she swindled at least two people out of their homes, authorities said on Wednesday.

Ann Marie Miller, 40, made national headlines this month after Ohio authorities went public seeking to identify a woman they arrested in July who had used chemicals to obscure her fingerprints.

Prosecutors in Denver have charged Miller with 14 felony counts of theft, forgery, conspiracy and attempting to influence a public servant, court documents show.

She is set to go on trial next month in Allen County, Ohio, on a felony tampering charge.

Lynn Kimbrough, spokeswoman for the Denver District Attorney's Office, said prosecutors have a detainer hold on Miller, and that they will file extradition papers to move her to Colorado after she is tried in Ohio.

Miller was arrested in Lima, Ohio for allegedly using a fake birth certificate to obtain a state identification card under the name of Julia Wadsworth, police said. As she was being booked, police noticed that she had removed her fingerprints.

"There no ridges or anything, they were as smooth as could be," Allen County Sheriff Samuel Crish told Reuters.

Police then sent out a photograph of Miller seeking help in identifying the mystery woman. Detectives ultimately learned the woman was Miller, a onetime bankruptcy lawyer whose law license was revoked by the Virginia State Bar.

Miller came to the attention of Denver authorities when the siblings of an elderly man who suffered from dementia tried to sell their brother's home after his death, but learned he no longer owned the property, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Prosecutors accuse Miller of filing a fraudulent claim to the house days before the man died, transferring ownership to her alleged accomplice, a paroled sex offender.

Investigators then learned of a second victim, an elderly man whose will was allegedly forged by Miller, revoking his previous will and deeding his house to her, the affidavit said.

Crish said Miller asked if a nationally syndicated TV show could interview her in jail, and wondered if he would help her to write a book, requests that he refused.

"She wants to be a celebrity, but I told her that all she really is a thief," he said.

