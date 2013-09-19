DENVER Rescue workers recovered the body of an elderly man killed in flooding in Colorado, raising the likely death toll from the disaster to 10, state Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Micki Trost said on Thursday.

The body of Gerald Boland, 80, was discovered near a river drainage area in the community of Lyons, where he is believed to have lived, said Gabrielle Boerkircher, spokeswoman for the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management.

In addition to seven people whose bodies have been recovered, three more are missing and presumed dead.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis)