DENVER The confirmed death toll from flooding triggered by a week of torrential downpours along the eastern slopes of the Rockies in Colorado rose to seven on Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management.

The spokeswoman, Liz Donaghey, said the latest tally of confirmed dead was transmitted to county officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It was not immediately clear whether the count of seven dead includes two women reported missing and presumed dead by Larimer County officials since Sunday.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Paul Thomasch)