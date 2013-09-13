Culverts and a boat are piled up after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed bridges near Golden, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A section of Highway 72 is missing after a flash flood tore through Coal Creek near Golden, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A home is stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Emergency personnel work to rescue a man trapped in his vehicle during a flooding of Rock Creek in Lafayette, Colorado September 12, 2013, in this photo courtesy of CBS4 Denver. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Boulder County that will remain in effect through at least 10 a.m. local time. Mandatory Credit. REUTERS/CBS4 Denver/Handout via Reuters

Matthew Messner looks for a way to cross where water has over flowed the sidewalk from heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Rich Luna tries to make a mud barrier in front of his house near 19th and Violet as heavy rains cause flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

A home at 16th and Topaz is surrounded by flood waters as heavy rains cause flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Hanna Hinseth walks through ankle deep water to get to her home to inspect the extent of damage after heavy rains caused severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

A man (requested his name not be used) tries to untangle debris that have been washed down to his home after severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

A home and car are stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Colorado National Guardsmen respond to floods in Boulder County, Colorado, in this handout photo provided by the Army National Guard and taken on September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph K. VonNida/Army National Guard/Handout via Reuters

Howard Palmer sweeps muddy water from his workshop after flood waters ran through heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

A deer jumps over the sidewalk while moving through the flood damaged area in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Levin Sliker (L) and Elizabeth Aisenbrey (R) move logs to try and divert water from running into their home after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Levin Sliker (L) and Elizabeth Aisenbrey (R) look over the water damage in their home after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Carolyn Hornung stands in running water in front of her house calling friends to let them know she is alright after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

The storm system that has brought flooding to towns in the foothills of the Rockies in central Colorado is seen in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite image taken around 16:15 EST (20:15 GMT) September 11, 2013. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

Deborah Haynes is directed off the tarmac at Boulder Municipal Airport after being flown down from Jamestown on a National Guard helicopter after being stranded from heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

BOULDER, Colo. Four people were dead and thousands were being evacuated on Friday as flood waters raged through parts of Colorado and the National Guard used military vehicles in a small town to rescue up to 2,000 residents.

Taking advantage of a break in record rains that have caused Colorado's worst flooding in over three decades, Guard members went door to door in the remote town of Lyons to ferry residents to safety.

Residents brought "their suitcases and their precious household items along with their pets and everything, all getting loaded in the back of these vehicles," said Colorado National Guard spokesman First Lieutenant Skye Robinson.

The flooding, which toppled buildings and forced thousands from their homes, was triggered by unusually intense late-summer storms that drenched Colorado's biggest urban centers, from Fort Collins near the Wyoming border through Boulder, Denver and Colorado Springs to the south.

Boulder and a string of towns along the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains north of Denver were especially hard hit as water poured down rain-soaked mountains and spilled through canyons that funneled the runoff into populated areas below.

Lyons, north of Boulder, was virtually cut off when floodwaters washed out U.S. Route 36, and residents have been without water and power for 48 hours, said Mike Banuelos, a spokesman for the Boulder County Emergency Operations Center.

"It's a pretty dangerous situation," he said.

The fourth fatality, a woman, was part of a couple swept away in floodwaters after stopping their car northwest of Boulder. The man's body was recovered but the woman was missing and had been feared dead.

Also killed were a person whose body was found in a collapsed building near Jamestown, an evacuated enclave north of Boulder and a man whose body was discovered during flood-watch patrols in Colorado Springs, about 100 miles to the south, officials said.

The flooding was the worst in the state since nearly 150 people were killed near Boulder in 1976 by a flash flood along the Big Thompson Canyon. President Barack Obama approved a federal disaster assistance request, which will release funds to help with emergency protection.

(Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Diane Craft)